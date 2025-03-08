High Point wins 76-73 over Radford in Big South Conference Tournament semifinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Kimani Hamilton had 18 points in top-seeded High Point’s 76-73 victory against fourth-seeded Radford on Saturday in the Big South Conference Tournament semifinals.

On Sunday, High Point will play the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded UNC Asheville and Winthrop, the third seed.

Hamilton added seven rebounds for the Panthers (28-5). Juslin Bodo Bodo scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Bobby Pettiford shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Panthers extended their winning streak to 11 games.

Jarvis Moss and Truth Harris led the Highlanders (20-13) in scoring, finishing with 15 points each. David Early had 14 points and five assists.

High Point went into the half leading Radford 36-34. Hamilton scored eight points in the half. High Point used a 12-2 second-half run to break a 49-all tie and take the lead at 61-51 with 10:26 left in the half. Hamilton scored 10 second-half points.