Raiders acquire quarterback Geno Smith from Seahawks for a 3rd-round pick, AP source says

Rob Maaddi

Associated Press

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith prepares to enter the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, on Jan. 5, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File) (Eric Thayer, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Geno Smith is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal, said the Raiders are sending the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick for Smith.

The 34-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reunites with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will seek a new starter.

Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

