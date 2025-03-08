WATCH: Salem, George Wythe girls among teams to reach state finals

ROANOKE, Va. – Eight local teams took to the hardwoods Friday night for VHSL state semifinals action.

In Class 5, the William Fleming girls avenged a region final loss to L.C. Bird by defeating the Skyhawks on the road. It proved to be a 53-51 victory after Jasmine Houston hit the game-winning buzzer-beater. The Lady Colonels advance to the state championship game where they will play Princess Anne. It’s William Fleming’s first appearance in a state title game since 2016 and first time ever at the Class 5 ranks.

The Salem girls will also play for a state championship for the first time in a long time. The Spartans used lock-down defense in the second half and turned it into offense in the 50-43 win over Manor.

“We got a great crowd tonight. We got a great group of kids, and they deserve the recognition,” said Salem head coach Scott Jester. “I’m really happy for them. I thought we did a better job keeping the ball out of the paint and getting hands up on shooters.”

“Coach told us we had to put more pressure on defense. We had to up the intensity, so that’s what we had to do,” said Spartans junior guard Gabby Crawley.

Salem returns to the state final for the first time since 2013 and will play Heritage-Leesburg.

In Class 1 girls action, George Wythe trailed Honaker 22-10 at halftime but stormed back for the 34-31 win. The Maroons will play Buffalo Gap in the state final.

The Floyd County boys put up a big fight against Graham in a tightly contested game before Markell Ray hit the difference maker to seal the game, 62-61 win for the G-Men.

COMPLETE STATE SEMIFINALS RESULTS

GIRLS:

Class 1- George Wythe def. Honaker 34-31

Class 3- Lord Botetourt def. Spotswood 57-39

Class 4- Salem def. Manor 50-43

Class 5- William Fleming def. L.C. Bird 53-51

BOYS:

Class 1- George Wythe def. PH-Glade Spring 82-54

Class 2- Graham def. Floyd Co. 62-61

Class 3- Spotswood def. Northside 64-52

Class 4- Atlee def. E.C. Glass 69-55