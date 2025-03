CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In the opening round of the ACC Men’s Tournament, Virginia Tech is leading California 34-31 at halftime.

The Hokies had success getting to the rim in the first half, scoring 16 points in the paint. The team was led in scoring by Jadon Young’s 10 points.

Recommended Videos

The Golden Bears kept pace thanks to Andrej Stojakovic. He was 5-of-6 from the field including 3 three pointers for 13 first half points.

The winner of this matchup will play No. 7 Stanford Wednesday at 7 p.m.