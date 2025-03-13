The 49ers agree to a 2-year contract with QB Mac Jones, AP source says

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack,File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Quarterback Mac Jones will finally join the San Francisco 49ers four years after the team nearly drafted him third overall.

Jones agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million with $5 million guaranteed to join the Niners, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced, said it had a maximum value of $11.5 million.

Recommended Videos

NFL Network first reported the contract.

Jones and San Francisco were closely linked leading up to the 2021 draft after the Niners traded three first-round picks to get the No. 3 overall selection. Coach Kyle Shanahan was looking to draft a franchise quarterback and was debating between Jones and Trey Lance before San Francisco finally opted for Lance.

The move backfired as Lance struggled to stay healthy and adjust to Shanahan’s system. He made only four starts in two seasons before being traded to Dallas for a fourth-round pick in August 2023, having lost the starting job to 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy.

Purdy has firmly established himself as the full-time starter in San Francisco and now Jones gets the chance to come in as a backup.

Jones had a fast start to his career, helping New England make the playoffs in his rookie season. But Jones regressed the next year after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left, and he was replaced as the starter in 2023.

He was traded to Jacksonville last March and started seven games for the Jaguars, throwing eight TD passes and eight interceptions.

Jones has made 49 career starts, posting an 84.9 passer rating with 54 TD passes, 44 interceptions and averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

The Niners were looking for a backup to Purdy after Joshua Dobbs left in free agency to join New England. Brandon Allen is also a free agent.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl