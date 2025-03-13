William Fleming falls to Princess Anne in Class 5 state championship

RICHMOND, Va. – The William Fleming girls basketball team was searching for its first Class 5 state title, but the Colonels had to face an undefeated Princess Anne squad to get there.

Playing at VCU’s Siegel Center on Thursday, the Cavaliers set the tone early. Jizelle James converted a tough and-one to get Princess Anne started, but Amari Worsham responded with a floater on the other end. She led the way for Fleming, scoring eight of the team’s 10 first-quarter points.

Despite the Colonels’ efforts, Princess Anne built a 20-point lead by halftime. The deficit proved too much to overcome, as the Cavaliers go back-to-back with a 70-28 victory.

“I’m truly proud of my girls, the effort they came out with,” Fleming head coach Richard Wilson said. “They just kept fighting. My hat goes off to Coach Dozier and his program—great program, they will always put a good product on the floor. I’m proud of my girls and their effort, and we will be back.”

Worsham, a junior guard and the region player of the year, praised her teammates—especially the departing seniors.

“I thank my seniors for coming out and playing great the whole season, doing great in practices and keeping our heads up,” Worsham said. “Even Deasia, she wasn’t able to play, but she still kept us composed.”

Despite the loss, the Colonels have plenty to build on for next season. With a young roster and only two graduating seniors, William Fleming will look to make another title run in 2026.