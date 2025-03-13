Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
67º
Join Insider

Sports

William Fleming falls to Princess Anne in Class 5 state championship

The Cavaliers go back-to-back with the 70-28 win

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: William Fleming Colonels, High School, VHSL, State Championship, Class 5, Princess Anne Cavaliers

RICHMOND, Va. – The William Fleming girls basketball team was searching for its first Class 5 state title, but the Colonels had to face an undefeated Princess Anne squad to get there.

Playing at VCU’s Siegel Center on Thursday, the Cavaliers set the tone early. Jizelle James converted a tough and-one to get Princess Anne started, but Amari Worsham responded with a floater on the other end. She led the way for Fleming, scoring eight of the team’s 10 first-quarter points.

Despite the Colonels’ efforts, Princess Anne built a 20-point lead by halftime. The deficit proved too much to overcome, as the Cavaliers go back-to-back with a 70-28 victory.

“I’m truly proud of my girls, the effort they came out with,” Fleming head coach Richard Wilson said. “They just kept fighting. My hat goes off to Coach Dozier and his program—great program, they will always put a good product on the floor. I’m proud of my girls and their effort, and we will be back.”

Worsham, a junior guard and the region player of the year, praised her teammates—especially the departing seniors.

“I thank my seniors for coming out and playing great the whole season, doing great in practices and keeping our heads up,” Worsham said. “Even Deasia, she wasn’t able to play, but she still kept us composed.”

Despite the loss, the Colonels have plenty to build on for next season. With a young roster and only two graduating seniors, William Fleming will look to make another title run in 2026.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS