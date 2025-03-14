Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider

Sports

George Wythe girls win Class 1 hoops title

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: High School, Basketball, VHSL, George Wythe Maroons, Richmond
George Wythe girls win state championship (WSLS)

RICHMOND, Va. – At the VHSL class 1 girls state championship, George Wythe defeated Buffalo Gap 50-44.

This is the Maroons first state championship victory since 1989.

Recommended Videos

Check back later for updates to this story.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS