Skip to main content
Fog icon
52º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Alex Ovechkin scores his 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

Josh Dubow

Associated Press

Tags: Sports, Georgi Romanov, Alexander Ovechkin, Martin Fehervary, Wayne Gretzky
1 / 3
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin dives for the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) passes the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) sits on the rail during a timeout against the San Jose Sharks in the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin dives for the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.

Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period.

Recommended Videos

Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on.

The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace before the end of this season to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS