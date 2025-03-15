Salem girls fall to Heritage-Leesburg 46-37 in Class 4 hoops championship

RICHMOND, Va. – In the VHSL Class 4 girls basketball state championship, Heritage-Leesburg defeated Salem 46-37 Friday evening.

In what proved to be a tough offensive outing for the Spartans, the Pride grabbed hold of the scoring advantage early. It forced Salem to call a timeout after an early 4-0 lead.

Just as the Spartans seemed to get settled in, Heritage-Leesburg went on a 12-0 run, taking a 22-11 lead into the locker room. Despite a comeback attempt late, it wasn’t enough time left on the clock.

Friday proved to be Salem’s first trip to the VHSL state final since the program’s 2013 state victory.