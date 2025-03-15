Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider

Sports

Salem girls fall to Heritage-Leesburg 46-37 in Class 4 hoops championship

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: High School, High School Basketball, VHSL Class 4 Championship, Salem Spartans, Heritage-Leesburg, Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – In the VHSL Class 4 girls basketball state championship, Heritage-Leesburg defeated Salem 46-37 Friday evening.

In what proved to be a tough offensive outing for the Spartans, the Pride grabbed hold of the scoring advantage early. It forced Salem to call a timeout after an early 4-0 lead.

Just as the Spartans seemed to get settled in, Heritage-Leesburg went on a 12-0 run, taking a 22-11 lead into the locker room. Despite a comeback attempt late, it wasn’t enough time left on the clock.

Friday proved to be Salem’s first trip to the VHSL state final since the program’s 2013 state victory.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS