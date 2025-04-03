No. 11 Virginia Tech softball shuts out No. 24 Liberty 6-0

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In the second meeting of the season between No. 11 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Liberty, the Hokies served another shut out over the Flames, 6-0.

Virginia Tech extended its win streak to 10 games while Liberty saw its 8 game win streak snapped.

The Hokies home run machine, Cori McMillan, started the scoring early with a lead-off solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Jordan Lynch hit a big three-run home run in the third inning before adding another RBI single in the fifth to help Virginia Tech seal the victory.

In the circle, Emma Lemley earned her 13th win of the season allowing just three hits tonight

Virginia Tech will hit the road this weekend for a three-game series at North Carolina State while Liberty returns home to host CUSA foe Middle Tennessee Friday thru Sunday.