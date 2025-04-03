Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) watches the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Ovechkin moved three goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 892nd of his career in the Washington Capitals’ game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin beat Frederik Andersen on a 5-on-3 power-play with 34.5 seconds left in the second period. He entered with nine goals in 12 career games against Andersen, 52 overall in the 91 games he has faced Carolina and 31 in 45 games in Raleigh, which is the most of any visiting player.

The 39-year-old Russian has 39 goals this season and is one way from reaching 40 for a 14th time — also the most in league history — despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have seven more games left this season. Ovechkin is on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the playoffs begin.

Because it is only a regular-season record, Ovechkin’s pursuit would continue in October if he does not score two or more the rest of the way this month.

___

