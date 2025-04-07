Practice is suspended at the Masters because of rain and a threat of severe storms

Patrons along the eighth fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms.

Augusta National had planned to close the course to fans earlier in the morning, but with only light rain falling, spectators were allowed onto the grounds for about 3 1/2 hours.

Forecasts called for storms throughout the afternoon, with the potential for severe weather, and 1 to 2 inches of rain. However, the forecast for the rest of the week looked promising, with mostly sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s Fahrenheit (low 20s Celsius).

Few players ventured out for practice rounds Monday, and those who did — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Detry, among them — played alone.

