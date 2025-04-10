Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
53º
Join Insider

Sports

“The Locker Room”: A new digital mini-series

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: The Locker Room, Eric Walker, Blue Cook, Richard Wilson, Basketball, High School Sports, High School Basketball, Recruiting, AAU Basketball

ROANOKE, Va. – The sport of basketball has produced some great student-athletes throughout the decades from in and around the Roanoke Valley. From the likes of George Lynch, Curtis Staples, JJ Redick and more--southwest Virginia is the one common thread they all share.

Through this digital mini-series, I sit down with Blue Cook (Patrick Henry High School girls head basketball coach), Richard Wilson (William Fleming High School girls head basketball coach) and Eric Walker (Skill and Drills Bible Basketball owner/founder). We discuss a variety of topics relating to high school and AAU travel basketball--conditioning, the rise in the talent on the girls side, recruiting and more.

The goal is to inform and break down any misguided stereotypes when it comes to basketball in and around southwest Virginia.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS