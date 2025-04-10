“The Locker Room”: A new digital mini-series

ROANOKE, Va. – The sport of basketball has produced some great student-athletes throughout the decades from in and around the Roanoke Valley. From the likes of George Lynch, Curtis Staples, JJ Redick and more--southwest Virginia is the one common thread they all share.

Through this digital mini-series, I sit down with Blue Cook (Patrick Henry High School girls head basketball coach), Richard Wilson (William Fleming High School girls head basketball coach) and Eric Walker (Skill and Drills Bible Basketball owner/founder). We discuss a variety of topics relating to high school and AAU travel basketball--conditioning, the rise in the talent on the girls side, recruiting and more.

The goal is to inform and break down any misguided stereotypes when it comes to basketball in and around southwest Virginia.