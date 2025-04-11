Skip to main content
Rain icon
49º
Join Insider

Sports

Foul Check Episode 27: College football with Roanoke College head coach Bryan Stinespring

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Foul Check, Sports

Brooke and Eric are joined by Roanoke College head football coach Bryan Stinespring to talk about building a program from the ground up (literally), what makes Roanoke College special, and why people should be addicted to the run game.

Then, Brooke and Eric chat about their AP award ceremony, upcoming spring games, and Eric’s birthday.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

Have an idea of what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Friday!

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS