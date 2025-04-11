Foul Check Episode 27: College football with Roanoke College head coach Bryan Stinespring

Brooke and Eric are joined by Roanoke College head football coach Bryan Stinespring to talk about building a program from the ground up (literally), what makes Roanoke College special, and why people should be addicted to the run game.

Then, Brooke and Eric chat about their AP award ceremony, upcoming spring games, and Eric’s birthday.

Listen here:

You can find us on the following platforms: Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | Apple

