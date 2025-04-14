Skip to main content
Virginia Tech softball extends win streak to 17, sweeps Notre Dame

The win marks their 4th straight ACC series sweep

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Tech Hokies, Softball, ACC
Virginia Tech softball (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech softball team continued its dominant stretch Monday night, extending its win streak to 17, the longest active streak in the country, with a 15-1 run-rule victory over Notre Dame at Tech Softball Park.

The Hokies exploded for eight runs in the first inning, highlighted by Cori McMillan’s home run to right field and a three-run blast from Trinity Martin. Kylie Aldridge also chipped in with an RBI single to give Tech an early 3-0 lead.

Virginia Tech added seven more runs in the third inning. The game was called after five innings due to the run rule.

With the win, the Hokies completed their fourth straight ACC series sweep.

In addition to the win, pitcher Emma Lemley received a Golden Ticket to be drafted into the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League this summer, marking a major milestone in her career.

