1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Gideon Davidson named Player of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We put a bow on our annual 1st and 10 Trophy Tour this week highlighting two of our biggest awards.

We’re excited to announce our 2024 WSLS 1st and 10 Player of the Year finished his career as one of the best in VHSL history: Gideon Davidson of Liberty Christian Academy.

Gideon Davidson was recognized as our Week 5 player of the week for his performance against Heritage. He carried the ball 26 times for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns. On special teams he had a 95 yard kick return for touchdown and 10 tackles on defense. The senior went on to carry the Bulldogs to big heights again, earning the VHSL Class 3 State Championship for the second consecutive season.

For the season, Davidson rushed the ball 262 times for 2,345 yards and 37 touchdowns. Through the air, Davidson had 4 touchdowns and defensively he had 104 tackles and 3 interceptions. His efforts helped him earn Gatorade State Player of the Year.

While he’s already at Clemson, LCA head coach Frank Rocco explained his impact was much bigger than any stats or accolades.

“He was a model teammate,” said Rocco. “You know, certainly a leader. He was a member of our leadership committee here, you know, basically all of his years here. But, you know, just his day-to-day interaction with his own teammates, with other students in school. I mean, our school’s a K -12 school, so I mean, as Gideon walks down to the cafeteria every day and walks through the elementary school. I mean, there’s little kids running through the hallway to go and touch them and high-five them. And so, I mean, he’s been a figurehead to our school and our program for a long time, and he did it very well.”

Davidson had lots of action during the Tigers annual spring game a few weeks ago.

Gideon Davidson career stats below.

Rushing: 740 attempts, 121 TDs, 7729 yards

Receiving: 45 receptions, 9 TDs, 629 yards

Special Teams: 3 KR TDs, 1 PR TD, 5 INT, 2 INT TD

All Purpose Yards: 8,751