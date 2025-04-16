Pen to Paper: Spring signing days across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday proved to be the first step in dreams coming true for student-athletes in and around the Roanoke Valley as high schools hosted Spring signing ceremonies.

At Christiansburg, 8 of the Blue Demons sports programs were represented. A senior group that is well accomplished including the likes of Leila Haley from the girls track and field program and Addison Reasor from the 2024 state champion softball program. The complete list of signees for Christiansburg:

Concord University:

Gavin Dow - Baseball

Rocco Fizzano- Baseball

Neveah Wimmer- Women’s Soccer

Shenandoah University:

Luca Pickeral - Men’s Soccer

Lucas Beasley- Men’s Tennis

Averett University:

Xavier Joplin- Football

Bluefield University:

Tyleigh Dillard- Softball

Longwood University:

Joshua Cummins- Men’s Golf

Washington & Lee University:

Samuel Seife- Men’s Soccer

University of Virginia:

Addison Reasor-Softball

Davidson College:

Leila Haley- Women’s Track & Field

Gardner-Webb:

Donovan Richardson -Men’s Track & Field

Penn State Altoona:

Lyric Pittman- Men’s Soccer

Emory & Henry University:

Samuel Wolfe- Men’s Lacrosse

Roanoke College:

Jacob Evans- Men’s Track & Field

New River Community College:

Connor Adams- Baseball

Freed-Hardman University:

Micaiah Widrig- Men’s Soccer

In Vinton, William Byrd had 13 student-athletes that took part in signing day.

Sara Lang, Bluefield University — softball

Brogan Dent, Concord University — baseball

Stephen Underwood, VMI — wrestling

Ethan Haston, VMI — football

Maurice Burnette, Ferrum College — football

BJ Cheatwood, UVA Wise — football

Jonathan Rosser, UVA Wise — football

Jerrett Shepherd, Roanoke College — football

Deshawn Austin, Roanoke College — track and field

Landon Martin, Lee University — track and field

Grace Onwi, Radford University — track and field

Greg Stiltner, Roanoke College — track and field

Ian Sigmon, Randolph College — soccer

At William Fleming, Tyshawn Henderson will play football at Ferrum after helping the Colonels reach back to back region final appearances. From the women’s basketball program, Deasia Priest will suit up for Randolph College. She achieved lots of milestones throughout her career including becoming part of the 1,000 point club before her season ended early due to injury.

“I’ve been very fortunate the last couple of years our kids have really been working hard in the classroom and on the field and I think it’s starting to show,” said William Fleming athletic director Jamie Bednarek. “You know, we had a really great football season, we had a really great girls basketball season and, you know, a lot of our sports are up and coming and I foresee more of our athletes making it to the next level and that just goes to show that our kids have really been stepping it up here the last couple of years.”

In Riner at Auburn High School, Jared Lavergne singed to play baseball at Concord University. He’s broken several school records this season and last.