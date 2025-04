GLENVAR, Va. – On the soccer pitch Thursday night, two-time defending state champion Glenvar defeated Floyd County 13-1.

Kees Van Gerven opened the scoring with a rebound shot from the right side of the net.

Wesley Feliciano scored two of the teams first five goals, the first assisted by Adam Saunders.

Aidan Hylton found the goal in the first half and so did Cooper Mullins on an incredible throw-in in the 28th minute.

Glenvar moved to 8-0 this season with the win.