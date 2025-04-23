Skip to main content
Virginia’s Bigham and Hylton sweep ACC softball honors for the week

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Virginia Cavaliers, Softball, ACC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It’s a big week for Jade Hylton and Eden Bigham at Virginia, as the two college softball standouts from our area swept the ACC weekly honors on Monday.

Hylton, a Bassett High School alum, was recognized after setting a new program record for home runs in a single season.

Meanwhile, Bigham, the pitcher from Rustburg, went 3-0 last week with relief wins over Radford and Louisville. She tossed 13 consecutive scoreless innings against the Cardinals, helping the Cavaliers secure the series.

