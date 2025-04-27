No. 14 Virginia Tech shuts out Cal, look to sweep series Sunday

BERKELEY, Calif. – The Virginia Tech softball team is on the road at Cal, trying to shake off the woes of last weekend against Pitt - and already off to a good start after another run-rule win Friday night.

Who else but Cori McMillan getting it started for the Hokies, a solo home run into the California air, her 25th of the season.

Recommended Videos

Later, Michelle Chatfield stepped up with a runner on first and sent one over the fence as well — a two-run homer to make it 3-0 Hokies.

In the top of the fourth, Jordan Lynch singled up the middle, bringing around Chatfield and McMillan to score.

Emma Lemley pitched another shutout as the Hokies won 9-0.