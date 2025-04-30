Kyle Petty Charity Ride preps for 29th anniversary ride

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been there when the roar of motorcycles have come through the towns of Goshen, in Bedford at the National D-Day Memorial and at The Homestead. It’s a sight to see but an even greater sense of joy to experience with local fans flocking to support a meaningful cause.

“It re-energizes me every year to know that that spirit is still part of this country,” said Kyle Petty.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America was designed to serve as a means to raise money to send kids to Victory Junction--a year-round camp focused on helping children ages 6 to 16 with chronic medical illnesses. It’s a dream that Kyle’s late son Adam had before he tragically died in 2000.

“It’s amazing that people want to do good,” said Petty. “People want to give back, people want to help no matter what community you go in. I will say the further south you get the more people want to help. That’s a southern thing I like to claim for the south.

Case in point The Homestead Resort.

“That’s like coming home. That’s like pulling into your driveway and you’re home. It’s the people. It’s the people you meet along the way and have a lasting impression on you,” said Petty.

The impression the communities near and far have made total more than $22 Million dollars over the last two decades. Starting May 3rd, a new trek begins keeping the same dream alive-- from Traverse City, Michigan traveling over 1,400 miles ending at the Homestead May 9th.

“It’s always special to be in your area, always special to be in this part of the country and we can’t wait to be back.”

If you can’t be present for the stop on May 9th but would like to donate, click here.

For more on the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, click here.