Salem boys lacrosse coasts to 22-2 win over Rockbridge County

SALEM, Va. – On the lacrosse field Thursday night, defending Region 4D champ Salem welcomed in Rockbridge County.

From start to finish, the Spartans showcased their athleticism and dominated possession.

Oliver Farber, Logan Sparks and Holden Custer were among the players to help Salem jump to the early 8-0 advantage.

Rockbridge County wouldn’t get on the scoreboard until the second quarter when midfielder Malcolm Forbers zipped one to the goal. But the Spartans went on to the dominating 22-2 home victory.

On the girls side of this matchup in Lexington, Rockbridge County defeated Salem 14-5. In the victory, junior Lola Mulitalo scored 6 goals and became the programs all-time points leader. Sophomore Anna Nye became the all-time draw wins leader in program history.

Other lacrosse scores from Thursday night:

William Byrd def. Hidden Valley 14-13 (Girls)

E.C. Glass def. Franklin County 25-3 (Boys)