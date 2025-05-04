15 Virginia Tech avoids the sweep, beats #9 Florida State on Sunday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech softball closed out its regular season with a crucial 8-6 win over No. 9 Florida State on Sunday, avoiding a sweep and gaining momentum ahead of the ACC Tournament.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the No. 15 Hokies were determined to finish strong. Down 3-0 early, Bre Peck ignited the offense with a two-run homer in the second inning. Later, she scored the tying run on Jordan Lynch’s RBI double in the fourth. Cori McMillan then gave Tech its first lead with a solo shot, making it 5-4.

The Hokies added insurance runs and held off a late push from the Seminoles to secure the win. The victory improves Virginia Tech’s record to 40-10 overall and 18-6 in the ACC. They now head to the ACC Tournament in Brighton, Massachusetts where they will play the winner of UNC and Notre Dame on Thursday.