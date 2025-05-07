Red Sox Prospect Antonio Anderson Promoted to High-A Greenville

SALEM, Va. – The Boston Red Sox have promoted infield prospect Antonio Anderson from Low-A Salem to High-A Greenville, the team announced Tuesday. The 19-year-old third baseman has been one of the organization’s most productive hitters in the early part of the 2025 season.

Through 22 games with Salem, Anderson slashed .345/.436/.488 with two home runs, 17 RBIs, and 18 runs scored over 101 plate appearances. The switch-hitter also tallied six doubles and drew 15 walks, showcasing improved plate discipline and power. His .924 OPS ranked among the top hitters in the Carolina League.

Anderson, a native of Atlanta, was selected by Boston in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of North Atlanta High School. After signing for an over-slot $1.5 million, he debuted in the Florida Complex League before spending the 2024 season with Salem. Despite early struggles, he has shown significant growth in his second full professional season.

In Greenville, Anderson joins a corner infield group that includes Albert Feliz, Andy Lugo, and Brooks Brannon. His promotion follows a recent stretch in which he hit safely in six consecutive games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a home run and two RBIs on May 1.

The Red Sox view Anderson as a key piece in their farm system, and his advancement to High-A marks another step in his development toward the major leagues.