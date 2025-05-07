Virginia Tech’s McMillan named ACC Softball Player of the Year

Cori McMillan (second from left) poses during Virginia Tech's senior day ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2025 yearly awards on Wednesday morning.

Virginia Tech’s Cori McMillan was named the ACC Player of the Year. Against conference opponents, McMillan hit .410 (32-for-78) with 18 home runs, 40 runs and 30 RBIs. She leads the conference in slugging percentage (1.115), runs scored (40) and home runs (18). At the end of the regular season, McMillan led the nation in home runs with 29 overall and home runs per game (0.58). On Saturday, May 3, McMillan was drafted fourth overall in the first round of the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Collegiate Draft.

McMillan is the first Hokie to earn ACC Player of the Year since Angela Tincher did so in 2008.

Jordan Lynch was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Among those named First-Team All-ACC selections were Cori McMillan and Michelle Chatfield of Virginia Tech. Representing University of Virginia, outstanding pitcher and Rustburg grad Eden Bigham and Bassett grad Jade Hylton.

Virginia sophomore infielder Macee Eaton and Virginia Tech junior catcher Kylie Aldridge were earned Second-Team All-ACC selections.

Virginia Tech had four players named as Third-Team All-ACC selections: Jordan Lynch, Zoe Yaeger, Emma Mazzarone and Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley.