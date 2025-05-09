Clemson Defeats Virginia 7–4 in ACC Quarterfinals

BRIGHTON, Mass. – No. 2 seed Clemson advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 ACC Softball Championship with a 7–4 victory over No. 7 seed Virginia on Thursday at Harrington Athletics Village.

Clemson (42–12) took the lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Aby Vieira, scoring Kennedy Ariail. The Tigers added two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to secure the win.

Virginia (37–17) responded with two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough. Sophomore Macee Eaton set the program’s single-season RBI record during the game.

Brooke McCubbin (14–5) earned the win for Clemson, while Eden Bigham (17–9) took the loss for Virginia.

Clemson will face No. 3 seed Virginia Tech in the semifinals on Friday.