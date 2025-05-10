Radford softball season ends with 1-0 loss to Winthrop

CLINTON, S.C. – At the Big South softball tournament, Radford needed to win two games Friday to advance to the championship game.

The Highlanders would win game one 3-1 against Longwood.

In game two, Radford faced Winthrop. Abby Peace earned the start and was a huge force in Radford’s attempt for revenge. Peace allowed just one hit in the first to keep things scoreless early.

In the third Winthrop led the inning off with a double but Peace once again buckled down retiring three straight. The Eagles went down in order in the fourth, but so did Radford as the pitcher’s duel continued on. Peace retired two in the fifth before Redmon would come in for relief again looking to keep things scoreless.

But in the seventh inning with two outs, Winthrop laced a solo home run to center that gave them the first lead of the game. Kelley Feigen would work a long at bat into a walk in the bottom of the inning, but the team’s incredible run came to an end with the third out and 1-0 final. The Highlanders keep their heads held high after an incredible 2025 campaign. Behind the leadership of first-year head coach Kevin Fagan, Radford saw renewed energy in the program reaching the 30-win mark for the first time since 2018, the first regular season championship since 2012, and multiple highlight moments throughout.