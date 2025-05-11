Three-Peat! Baseball Claims Third Straight ODAC Championship Title!

The University of Lynchburg baseball team are your Old Dominion Athletic Conference Champions for the third consecutive season and fifth time in six years after taking down Randolph-Macon in the second game of the championship series, 7-3, on Saturday evening at Capital One Park.

The Hornets earned their 12th conference title with a hard fought victory in today’s second game of the ODAC championship series. After being nipped in the first game of the series, 6-5, with a Yellow Jackets run in the ninth inning, Lynchburg bounced back with a 7-3 win in game two, thanks to five runs across the sixth and seventh frames. Logan Webster highlighted Lynchburg’s performers today with a home run in each of the two outings. Joe Munitz and Sean Pokorak each knocked one home in the second game.

In game one, Lynchburg jumped ahead early, scoring twice in the second inning thanks to RBI singles from Webster and Maddox Tsutsui. Webster’s solo home run came in the fourth after a two-RBI hit from RMC in the previous frame, giving Lynchburg a 3-2 edge. Pokorak added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Brandon Garcia drove in another run with a sac fly in the sixth, pushing the lead to 5-3.

Webster finished game one going three-for-four with two RBI and two runs scored, while Tsutsui, Pokorak, and Garcia each contributed a key RBI. Despite the solid offensive outing, Randolph-Macon chipped away, tying the game in the seventh and ultimately taking the lead in the ninth with a sacrifice fly by Pinto.

The Hornets came out aggressive in game two. They got on the board first in the opening inning when Ryder Warren drew a bases-loaded walk, plating Garcia. After Randolph-Macon tied the game, Pokorak put Lynchburg back on top with a solo homer in the third.

After the Yellow Jackets scored a run in the fourth and fifth frames to go ahead, 3-1, Benton Jones delivered an RBI single, and Bryce Demory followed with a clutch RBI double to reclaim the lead at 4-3 in the sixth inning. The next frame featured fireworks from the heart of the lineup: Webster crushed his second home run of the series, and Munitz added a two-run blast to right field, capping a four-run surge.

Lucas Marrero claimed the victory in game two after throwing the first 3.1 innings. In 14 batters faced, he tossed five strikeouts while not walking a single batter and allowed just three hits.

Lynchburg has punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament with an automatic qualification. The baseball crew will await its next opponent when it is revealed during the NCAA selection show on Monday, May 12 at noon on ncaa.com .