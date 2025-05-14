Eagles soar on talent and timeless leadership

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – In the spring of 2023, Franklin County softball caught the attention of many, winning both the Blue Ridge District regular season and tournament titles, led by a group of standout underclassmen.

“It was probably one of the best games I’ve been involved with. There were fans that were against us, fans for us, and it was just a wonderful atmosphere for high school softball. And, you know, we beat a great team that night in Northside, who went on to win the state championship.”

The insurance run in that title game? Scored in the third inning by now-senior Eva Custer, who says this year’s success comes from the same formula.

“Friendship, first and foremost. All of us on the team are super close and a lot of hard work at practice, too. We practice every day after school, and so that plays a lot into it.”

Averaging nine runs a game and logging eight shutouts this season, the Eagles seem awfully well-rounded.

“We all cheer each other on, and I think we have a good chemistry. That plays a part in it, too. Our lineup has kind of stayed the same this year, but even if someone new goes in, we’re all supportive of each other in every moment.”

Support. Friendship. Chemistry. It’s clear why the Eagles are soaring.

And it doesn’t hurt to have a veteran coach like Bryan Forbes at the helm.

“I’ve been here for almost 30-plus, but only 15 as the head coach, and these young ladies have made it easy.”

He says they’ve made it easy, but to his players, he’s the one making the biggest difference.

“I think mentally he’s helped us a lot. Just, like, not to be so hard on ourselves and not take anything for granted. We’re granted the ability to play this sport, and we’re very fortunate. So not taking anything for granted and just enjoying every moment, having fun in the moment.”