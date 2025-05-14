Early call, big opportunity: Liberty softball set for College Station Regional

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The team said it was the shortest watch party in Liberty softball history the Flames’ name was called at the top of the show - in College Station with No. 1 overall Texas A&M. They turned off the TV and got to work.

“We didn’t expect to see our name so soon, but we had a night to process it,” said Elena Escobar. “And then I know at practice the next day, they’re already preparing to face them.”

The regional in College Station includes Liberty’s opening opponent, Marist, along with St. Francis and the No. 1 overall seed, Texas A&M.

Some may say the Aggies have the easiest road to the Women’s College World Series, but head coach Dr. Dot Richardson thinks otherwise.

“Personally, I feel that Texas A&M might be a little concerned,” Richardson said. “Because being the number one seed, to have us doesn’t really make a lot of sense, if you think about it.”

The Flames have a history of being bracket busters, knocking out host teams like No. 2-seeded UCLA in 2023 and No. 9-seeded Tennessee in 2021.

And there’s a good chance they could do it again this weekend.

“Everyone’s ranking has changed every single week. So anyone can be number one,” said KK Madrey. “Technically, we can be number one after this. The number doesn’t really matter. We’ve been ranked, they’ve been ranked, they’ve just been ranked higher for a longer time. But they haven’t played us yet.”

“It’s without a doubt the strongest team athletically and talent-wise that I’ve had in the 12 years here,” Richardson said. “And they are on a mission. The mission is to glorify God in all that we do. The best way to do it is to use the gifts He’s given us at the top and the highest level, and we’re going to be at that platform this weekend.”

The Flames will open regional play on Friday at 1 p.m. against Marist in College Station.