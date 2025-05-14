Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider

Sports

Virginia Tech’s Cori McMillan named USA Softball Player of the Year finalist

USA Softball released a top ten list including the right fielder

Tags: College Sports, College Softball, USA Softball, Cori McMillan, Finalist
Virginia Tech outfielder Cori McMillan (2) celebrates an RBI double against Drake during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Also pictured is Drake infielder Lydia Olejniczak (12). (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) (Vasha Hunt, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cori McMillan was named a Top-10 finalist on USA Softball’s Player of the Year list. The last Hokie to be named as a finalist was pitcher Keely Rochard in 2022.

McMillan has garnered plenty of honors in her senior season, including ACC Player of the Year, and leading the team in batting average (.452), hits (71), and home runs (30).

Recommended Videos

The Hokie grad has only been in Blacksburg for two seasons and is second on the all-time home record list with 51.

She received a Golden Ticket for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League and was drafted fourth overall by the Bandits.

McMillan detailed much of her senior season in the latest episode of Foul Check as well.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS