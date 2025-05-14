Virginia Tech’s Cori McMillan named USA Softball Player of the Year finalist

Virginia Tech outfielder Cori McMillan (2) celebrates an RBI double against Drake during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Also pictured is Drake infielder Lydia Olejniczak (12). (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cori McMillan was named a Top-10 finalist on USA Softball’s Player of the Year list. The last Hokie to be named as a finalist was pitcher Keely Rochard in 2022.

McMillan has garnered plenty of honors in her senior season, including ACC Player of the Year, and leading the team in batting average (.452), hits (71), and home runs (30).

The Hokie grad has only been in Blacksburg for two seasons and is second on the all-time home record list with 51.

She received a Golden Ticket for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League and was drafted fourth overall by the Bandits.

McMillan detailed much of her senior season in the latest episode of Foul Check as well.