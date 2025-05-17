Liberty softball beats No. 1 Texas A&M, advance to Region Final

COLLEGE STATION, TX – Liberty softball has done it again - beating the host team in the Region, and this time, it was No. 1 Texas A&M.

The Aggies will now head to the elimination game with hopes of seeing the Flames one more time in the Region Final on Sunday.

After taking a 4-0 lead in the 2nd inning, the Aggies looked to be in full control of the game. Until the 6th inning, where the Flames were not only able to take the lead, but extend the insurance by three runs. They ultimately won 8-5.

This is the first time in program history Liberty has beat the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Lady Flames are the first team since Wisconsin (over Oklahoma) in 2019 to beat a national No. 1 seed in Regionals.