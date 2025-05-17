Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Liberty softball beats No. 1 Texas A&M, advance to Region Final

The Flames beat the Region hosts 8-5

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Liberty Flames, Softball, College
The Flames beat the Region hosts 8-5 (WSLS)

COLLEGE STATION, TX – Liberty softball has done it again - beating the host team in the Region, and this time, it was No. 1 Texas A&M.

The Aggies will now head to the elimination game with hopes of seeing the Flames one more time in the Region Final on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

After taking a 4-0 lead in the 2nd inning, the Aggies looked to be in full control of the game. Until the 6th inning, where the Flames were not only able to take the lead, but extend the insurance by three runs. They ultimately won 8-5.

This is the first time in program history Liberty has beat the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Lady Flames are the first team since Wisconsin (over Oklahoma) in 2019 to beat a national No. 1 seed in Regionals.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS