NCAA REGIONALS: Hokies and Flames advance to final, Virginia’s season ends in elimination game

ROANOKE, Va. – Liberty softball has done it again - beating the host team in the Region, and this time, it was No. 1 Texas A&M.

The Aggies will now head to the elimination game with hopes of seeing the Flames one more time in the Region Final on Sunday.

After taking a 4-0 lead in the 2nd inning, the Aggies looked to be in full control of the game. Until the 6th inning, where the Flames were not only able to take the lead, but extend the insurance by three runs. They ultimately won 8-5.

This is the first time in program history Liberty has beat the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Lady Flames are the first team since Wisconsin (over Oklahoma) in 2019 to beat a national No. 1 seed in Regionals.

Virginia Tech forces regional final rematch with Alabama

Virginia Tech rebounded from a 4–3 loss to Alabama earlier in the day to defeat Belmont, 11–1, and force a rematch in Sunday’s regional final.

The Hokies jumped out to a 3–0 lead by the fifth inning. Jordan Lynch extended the margin with a two-run homer, followed by a three-run shot from Halifax County native Trinity Martin. Cori McMillan added her 31st home run of the season as Virginia Tech surged to an 8–0 advantage and cruised to victory.

Virginia Tech and Alabama will meet again at 2 p.m. Sunday. If the Hokies win, a deciding Game 3 will follow to determine who advances to the Super Regionals.

Virginia’s season ends in walk-off loss to North Florida

Virginia’s postseason run came to an end Saturday night in a 6–5 extra-inning loss to North Florida in the NCAA regional.

The Cavaliers opened the day with a dominant 12–0 win over Elon in an elimination game. In their second game, Jade Hylton gave UVA an early 4–0 lead with a three-run homer in the second inning.

North Florida responded with a series of small-ball plays, including a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch, cutting the deficit and eventually tying the game in the bottom of the seventh.

With two outs and runners on first and second, North Florida’s Chloe Culp hit a ground ball up the middle. A fielding miscue allowed the winning run to score, ending Virginia’s season.