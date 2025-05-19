Skip to main content
Virginia Tech falls to Alabama in NCAA regional final, season ends in Tuscaloosa

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

TUSCALOOSA, AL – Virginia Tech softball’s season came to a close Sunday evening, as the Hokies fell to Alabama, 3–2, in the Tuscaloosa Regional final.

After a dominant, run-rule win over Belmont on Saturday, the Hokies entered the regional final riding a wave of momentum. Jefferson Forest graduate Emma Lemley started in the circle and delivered a strong performance, holding Alabama scoreless through four innings.

But the Crimson Tide broke through in the fifth with the bases loaded. Lauren Johnson sent a ball to left field, where a misplay on the pickup allowed two runs to score and gave Alabama a 2–0 lead.

The Hokies rallied late. In the bottom of the seventh, Rachel Castine crushed a two-run home run to pull Virginia Tech within one score. With one more chance, freshman Jade Lynch stepped to the plate with a opportunity to extend the season.

Down to their final out, Lynch lifted a pop-up on a 2–1 count that was secured by Alabama to end the game.

