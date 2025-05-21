WATCH: North Cross boys lacrosse captures 4th state title in five years

ROANOKE, Va. – The North Cross boys lacrosse team beat The Covenant 13-8 on Tuesday to claim the VISAA DII state championship.

The Raiders built a ten point lead by the third period, but Covenant brought the score within five before time expired. North Cross was able to prevail to keep the trophy in Roanoke.

This is the fourth state title in five years.

“We came out flying, I think that’s a really important part of our game is, you know, keeping our foot on the gas,” junior Ethan Grigas said. “You know, yeah, they did come back towards the end, but we I think we were confident that we we maintained a good lead and we just flattened out a little bit, but I think we were still confident we were gonna come away with the dub.”

“It feels good. I’m so happy for the guys in the school, at the end of the day it is our fourth championship in the last five years so it’s good for us to continue,” head coach Chris Pollack said. “I said the other day, we like to play on the last day, it’s our goal to play on the last day, and today we were able to win it.”