The defending VHSL Class 2 girls soccer champion Glenvar closed the regular season with a 7-1 home win over James River.

With the win, Glenvar claimed its third consecutive Three Rivers District title.

The Highlanders hold a 14-2 record and will now prepare for Region 2C play next Friday.

The Glenvar boys also were victorious over James River on the road, 9-0.