Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
59º
Join Insider

Sports

Six Hidden Valley student-athletes make college commitments on signing day

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School, Hidden Valley Titans, Signing Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Signing Day at Hidden Valley High School was a celebration of achievement as six more talented student-athletes made their college commitments official.

Meredith Crawley will stay local, continuing her volleyball career at Hollins University.

Two-sport standout Japhon English is set to run track at Ferrum College, while fellow Titan Ryan Wallding will also head to Ferrum to play baseball.

Ella James will play lacrosse at Emory & Henry College, and Avery Tannis will take her basketball talents to Roanoke College.

Rounding out the group, Spencer Thacker will compete in cross country and track at Radford University.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS