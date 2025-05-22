Six Hidden Valley student-athletes make college commitments on signing day

ROANOKE, Va. – Signing Day at Hidden Valley High School was a celebration of achievement as six more talented student-athletes made their college commitments official.

Meredith Crawley will stay local, continuing her volleyball career at Hollins University.

Two-sport standout Japhon English is set to run track at Ferrum College, while fellow Titan Ryan Wallding will also head to Ferrum to play baseball.

Ella James will play lacrosse at Emory & Henry College, and Avery Tannis will take her basketball talents to Roanoke College.

Rounding out the group, Spencer Thacker will compete in cross country and track at Radford University.