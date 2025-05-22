Virginia Tech eliminated from ACC Baseball Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. – Virginia Tech’s run in the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship came to an end Wednesday afternoon, as the No. 12 seed Hokies fell 6–1 to No. 5 seed Clemson at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Clemson set the tone early, scoring three runs in the first inning and never relinquishing the lead. Tigers left fielder Dominic Listi delivered a standout performance, driving in four runs with a two-run double and a two-run homer, both with two outs. Starting pitcher Aidan Knaak held the Hokies in check, allowing just one run over six innings of work.

Recommended Videos

Virginia Tech’s lone run came in the first inning, when Ben Watson led off with a solo home run. Hokies starter Brett Renfrow matched his collegiate career high with 10 strikeouts, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

The Hokies had advanced to the second round after a 7–4 win over Stanford on Tuesday, but were unable to carry that momentum against a surging Clemson squad.