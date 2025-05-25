Red Sox Edge Delmarva Shorebirds 4-3 in Back-and-Forth Battle

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Delmarva took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning, capitalizing on an infield single by Raylin Ramos and a subsequent throwing error that allowed Luis Guevara to score. Ramos later crossed home plate on an RBI triple by Edwin Amparo.

Salem responded in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single by Fraymi De Leon, narrowing the deficit to 2-1. The Red Sox then took the lead in the fifth inning. Frederick Jimenez tied the game with an infield RBI single, and a bases-loaded walk to Karim Ayubi put Salem ahead 3-2.

The Shorebirds tied the game in the top of the sixth inning when Kevin Guerrero executed a squeeze bunt, bringing Amparo home from third base. However, Salem regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI single by Natanael Yuten, scoring Jimenez to make it 4-3.

The two teams will finish their series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.