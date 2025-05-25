Shorebirds top Red Sox in extras in front of crowd of 7,000

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds, 11-5, in a 12-inning contest Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The loss marked Salem’s second extra-inning defeat to Delmarva this week, giving the Shorebirds a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.

The game, which lasted three hours and 58 minutes, was Salem’s longest of the season. A season-high crowd of 7,002 fans attended the game, which featured the Red Sox wearing pink jerseys in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Salem took an early lead with a two-run homer by Andruw Musett in the first inning. Frederik Jimenez added a two-run shot in the fourth, giving the Red Sox a 4-0 advantage.

Delmarva responded with four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. The Shorebirds then erupted for six runs in the 12th inning, sealing the victory.

Salem starter Ben Hansen struggled, allowing eight runs in less than an inning. Relievers Nathanael Cruz and Eybersson Polanco kept the game close, combining for 6.1 innings of relief.

The Red Sox (18-24) will look to rebound in Saturday’s game against the Shorebirds (17-26).