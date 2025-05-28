Glenvar boys soccer defined by strong culture

It’s a soccer team defined by one word: Culture. Since Josh Jones took over the Glenvar boys program, the character, trust and commitment has looked different. It feels different. The results speak for themselves.

Intense practices keep the defending back-to-back Class 2 state champs ready. From the sounds of it, you wouldn’t believe this is a team that’s undefeated having won over 50 consecutive games dating back to 2023. With 13 seniors there’s no shortage of leadership. But the bigger story is not who gets the job done but rather how the Highlanders are winning with their defense.

“Our defense has only given up two goals this year, both by mistakes,” said senior holding midfielder Aidan Hylton.

“But, we’re really tight back there. We try to limit mistakes and we just sort of build out of the back.”

“Our defense has a done really well this year I mean I’ve only had to face a handful of shots because of them,” said Highlanders senior goalkeeper Grayson Shepherd. “They stop them every time before I can have a chance to save it or anything.”

“Their unselfishness as far as their toughness, as far as competing constantly--we’re always competing in practices and I think that comes out in games,” said Glenvar head coach Josh Jones. “Those things have just been big for our program and it’s just exciting to see what’s happened here with soccer at Glenvar between our program and the girls program. We’ve got four state titles and in three years and that’s really cool to see.”

As coach Jones alluded to, Glenvar boys and girls soccer programs are redefining Highlander Heaven. Stay with 10 Sports as we highlight Coach Kyleigh Drew and the girls soccer program in the coming days, ahead of region play.