Glenvar girls soccer defined by family

SALEM, Va. – Two of the last three seasons have ended with the Glenvar girls soccer program hoisting state title gold. Triumphant victories that included talented seniors, such as Class 2 State player of the year Jules Stanley in 2024. While things were certain then, outside expectations received a yellow card for 2025.

“We kind of knew we would be coming off of not having some people,” said Highlanders senior captain Brooke Smyth.

“Yeah I don’t think people thought we’d be as strong as we were this year,” said Highlanders senior midfielder Davin Tate. She too serves as a captain this season. “But, I do really think it comes back to us and our team bond. Like, on the back of our shirts it says ‘Family’ and I do really think we follow that.

The “Family” motto has guided the team to a 14-2 record--an undefeated trek in the Three Rivers District. Coach Kyleigh Drew crediting seniors like Smyth and Tate for providing the ultimate assists.

“Our seniors are always like momma bears because they want to bring in the freshman as their little children and build them,” Drew said. “Every practice we speak to something in years past and they always want to teach them those moments.”

Moments Coach Drew hopes will make an impression on these girls as her own playing experience once did.

“They came into this program not knowing what the past looked like so they’ve been able to build this and start fresh and now entering year four it’s been fun and special to watch,” said Drew.

“I want to live up to our name,” said Tate. “People know who we are, watch us and I want to live up to that reputation and carry on what we’ve done years prior and show them we have won for a reason.”

“There’s nothing like Glenvar soccer and I seriously think with ‘Family’ on the back of our shirts like we represent that so well,” said Smyth.

Glenvar will open Region 2C play Friday evening.