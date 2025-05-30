Pulaski River Turtles release 2025 roster

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski River Turtles are gearing up for another competitive summer in the Appalachian League, unveiling a 2025 roster that features players from 17 different NCAA Division I schools, including four programs currently competing in the NCAA Tournament.

The River Turtles return to the field with momentum, having secured a top-three finish in the East Division for the third time in four seasons. Manager Bill Kinneberg will once again lead the club, continuing his tenure as one of the league’s most respected dugout leaders. Read about the full coaching staff here.

Among the 2025 standouts is shortstop Mathis Meurant, who just completed his first season at the University of Arizona. Before joining the Wildcats, the France native Meurant was a star at Cochise College, where he posted a .353 career batting average across two seasons, racking up 89 runs, 31 doubles, nine triples, five home runs, and 92 RBI in 106 games.

The roster includes three players returning from last year’s squad: right-handed pitcher Justin Mayes, versatile infielder/pitcher Noah Toole, and infielder Jonathan Holt. Toole is one of three Virginia natives on the 2025 team, joined by Layton Bilderback of Palmyra and Tyler Sparrer of Christiansburg.

Also headlining the pitching staff is Landry Jurecka, a junior at Queens University from Greenwood, Arkansas. Jurecka set the school’s single-season strikeout record with 88 punchouts this spring. Though originally slated to join Pulaski in 2022, an injury delayed his debut until now.

The 2025 team features players from powerhouse programs such as Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Bethune-Cookman—all of which are currently in the NCAA postseason.

With a deep and diverse roster, a strong returning core, and proven leadership at the helm, the River Turtles aim to build on their recent success and make a serious run at the Appalachian League title.

For a full look at the River Turtles roster, click here.