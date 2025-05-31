Cave Spring girls, Glenvar boys among region quarterfinal winners

ROANOKE, Va. – Region quarterfinals action started Friday night for boys and girls soccer.

In Region 2C, the Glenvar boys and girls reminded everyone why they are defending state champions. The boys defeated Floyd County 14-0 behind a bevvy of assists and goals from Ryder Francisco. They will host a region semifinal on Tuesday, May 3. As for the Glenvar girls, they too had no problems against 7th seeded Appomattox County, in a 8-0 victory. They will host district foe and rival Radford Tuesday, May 3.

In Region 3D girls action, Cave Spring shutout Lord Botetourt 4-0. The Knights carried a 3-0 advantage into halftime. Despite lots of shots on goal, only one got past Maisy Cook in the second half, off the foot of Alli Likens. Top-seeded Cave Spring improved to 17-0 and advances to the region semifinals where they will host Christiansburg Tuesday, May 3.