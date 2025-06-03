WATCH: Rockbridge girls lacrosse wins 5th straight Region 4D title

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge County Wildcats won their 5th straight Region 4D title Monday with a win 20-7 win over Blacksburg.

Rockbridge took a 4-0 lead early, but the Bruins kept it close until the 3rd quarter when the Wildcats scored 12 unanswered goals to pull away.

“Our mission this year is one more, so from practices, to our games, we’ve tried to think - one more defensive stop, one more good ground ball, one more great check, you know, one more assist,” Rockbridge head coach Susan Nye said. “So I think the girls have finally understood that if we do this for each other, that ‘one more’ matters.”

“I just asked them to play until that last whistle so that we at least have that momentum and that drive come Friday when we play in the first round of states that we are we know that we can do it,” Blacksburg head coach Erin Peterson said.

Blacksburg will travel to Dominion for the first round of the state quarterfinals on Friday, and Rockbridge will host John Champe in Lexington.

In Region 5C, Douglas Freeman beat the Patrick Henry girls 7-5. On the boys side, the Mavericks also won 12-5. Both teams will still advance to the Class 5 state tournament.