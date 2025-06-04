Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride raises $1.4 Million for Victory Junction

ROANOKE, Va. – The 29th annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America announced over $1.4 million was raised for Victory Junction-- a camp in Randleman, North Carolina serving children with chronic medical illnesses. Donations from the ride supports summer campers, building projects and more.

This year’s ride was a 1,400 mile trek that started in Traverse City, Michigan, ending in our neck of the woods in Hot Springs at The Homestead Resort.

“The Ride is something that I look forward to each year, and to have the ability to create memories and lifelong connections with our riders is something that is extra special,” said Kyle Petty. “This year’s theme was the ‘Tour of Wonders,’ and we hit some incredible wonders along the way. From wrapping around the scenic views of Lake Michigan, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, to the iconic Niagara Falls, and finishing the Ride through the mountains of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia, the natural backdrop to this year’s route was breathtaking. We also made time for our riders to explore many of the places we simply passed by in previous years, such as the Henry Ford Museum, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Corning Museum of Glass. To see so many fans at each of our stops was truly amazing, and their contributions to Victory Junction mean the world to all of us and help send even more kids to camp each year.”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. Since it first began in 1995, the Ride has raised more than $23 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. As a result, the Ride has helped Victory Junction mobilize resources to provide over 136,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.