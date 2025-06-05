Jefferson Forest softball, baseball advance to Region 4D Finals

FOREST, Va. – Jefferson Forest was all the buzz Wednesday night as the high school had four of its spring sports teams competing in Region 4D Semifinal games. Three of those teams--softball, baseball and girls soccer--hosted the highly touted match-ups with a spot in the region final and VHSL Class 4 State Tournament on the line.

At Thacker Field, the Cavaliers hosted the Salem Spartans. All the momentum was in Salem’s favor at the start of the game, jumping to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning.

Landon Mitchell and Duncan Apperson delivered RBI’s in the fifth inning to tie the game 2-2. While Salem reclaimed the 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning, JF had last say. They forced extras thanks to a big hit by Beckett Gilleland in the bottom of the inning. Then in the 8th with bases loaded, the winning run was walked home. Cavaliers prevailed 5-4 and will host Sherando in the Region 4D Championship Friday night. JF also punched a ticket to the state tournament.

On the softball diamond, it was a defensive battle between Amherst County and Jefferson Forest. The Lancers are the only team that has handed JF a loss this season. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 5th inning. That’s when Lauren Smith hit a two-out double to put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0. While the Lancers battled hard in the sixth and seventh innings, Jefferson Forest held on for the slim 3-2 victory to punch a ticket to the Region 4D Championship game and state tournament. Cavaliers will host Millbrook Friday night.

At Sabre Stadium, the Jefferson Forest girls soccer team found itself in a late game 1-1 tie with Blacksburg. Despite multiple shots on goal, the Bruins couldn’t find the back of the net before the end of regulation. In overtime, Erin Bishop’s shot proved to be just wide of the left post but the momentum and spin of the ball off the goalkeepers gloves allowed the ball to sneak into the net for the game-winning goal. Blacksburg’s 2-1 victory sent them back to the Region 4D Championship game where they will travel to John Handley and compete in the state tournament next week.