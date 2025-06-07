Salem boys, Rockbridge girls lacrosse advances to State Semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – State quarterfinals play for VHSL Lacrosse began Friday night. Locally, we had a number of teams competing including the Salem Spartans boys program.

As back-to-back Region 4D Champions, the Spartans hosted Broad Run. After jumping to an impressive 7-1 advantage at halftime, Salem was able to rattle off long, successful possessions en route to a 9-4 win. Spartans advance to the Class 4 State Semifinals where they will host Atlee on Tuesday, June 10.

Jefferson Forest’s seasons came to an end after a 15-11 loss at Loudoun County.

On the girls side of Class 4, Rockbridge County also hosted a state quarterfinal after securing its 5th consecutive region title last week. The Wildcats had no problems with John Champe, defeating them 23-6. They will now play Powhatan in the state semifinals Tuesday.

Blacksburg’s season came to an end with an 11-5 loss to Dominion.