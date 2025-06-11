Roanoke launches elite pickleball team for players age 50+, joins U.S. legends league

The Roanoke Shine, the city’s first elite pickleball team for pro players aged 50 and above, is scoring big!

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Shine, the city’s first elite pickleball team for pro players aged 50 and above, is scoring big! This week, the team announced that it will be joining the newly formed U.S. Legends Pickleball League (USLPL) for the 2025-2026 season.

This positions the Shine as one of 12 teams competing at the highest national level, featuring Champions (50+) and Masters (60+) pro pickleball players.

Recommended Videos

“It’s an exciting time for pickleball in the Roanoke Valley,” said Carter Turner, co-owner of the Roanoke Shine. “There is unbelievable talent in the 50+ age group, and as part of USLPL, we’re connecting Roanoke to a rapidly growing network of pickleball excellence around the country.”

The Roanoke Shine will consist of 14 players—7 men and 7 women—all aged 50 and older, competing at a 4.5 and 5.0 skill level. The team will participate in four showdowns throughout the season, starting in early Fall and running through January 2026, all in pursuit of the league championship and significant prize money.

“Roanoke has always been a city that punches above its weight,” remarked Trish Hammer, co-owner of the team. “With this league, not only are we creating an opportunity for some of our players to go head-to-head with the nation’s top players, but we’re also strengthening the talent within our community.”

This announcement comes after the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem recently unveiled a $27.9 million renovation project, featuring 13 lighted outdoor pickleball courts. Additionally, Performance Pickleball, Roanoke’s only dedicated pickleball facility, opened in December 2024, offering 10 state-of-the-art indoor courts for daily play.

“Roanoke continues to attract innovation and opportunity, and that includes sports,” stated Joe Cobb, Roanoke City Mayor. “Being one of the founding teams in the Legends League isn’t just a win for athletes; it’s a win for our growing reputation as a hub for active living and community engagement.”