Glenvar boys soccer completes the three-peat

SALEM, Va. – Appearing in its fourth consecutive VHSL state final, Glenvar made the most of its opportunity to hoist another state championship trophy.

After a scoreless first half against Bruton, the Highlanders knew there was work to be done. It didn’t take long for them to get to it.

Off a corner kick from Wesley Feliciano, Aidan Hylton finished it by scoring on a header for the 1-0 lead.

Later in the half, Luke Farmer setup a nice cross for Adam Saunders who scored it. With that, Glenvar finished its season 23-0 and more importantly as the VHSL Class 2 Boys State Champion for the third consecutive season.

“Grayson Shepherd had a fabulous performance and goal for us and our defenders were just willing to lay their body out to not let them score and I thought that was the difference in the game,” said Highlanders head coach Josh Jones. “I’m so glad we were able to finish this thing off the right way. These 13 seniors have played in four straight state title games. They lost their first one but now they’ve won three in a row which is really impressive.”

“I for sure wanted to win this year more than anything because I mean we want to leave on a positive note,” said senior Kian Fisher.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world being able to do it not only once but three times in a row and be able to do it with my brothers,” said junior Cooper Mullins. “I mean we’ve had the same defense for three years in a row. We know each other inside and out and it just feels great.”

Glenvar has won 61 consecutive games dating back to 2023.